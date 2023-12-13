ITT (NYSE:ITT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $134.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. ITT traded as high as $114.44 and last traded at $114.17, with a volume of 13490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.73.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ITT. TD Cowen increased their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Get ITT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITT

Insider Activity at ITT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

ITT declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.