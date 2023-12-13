Jabil (JBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) is set to release its 11/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 14th. Analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Jabil has set its Q1 guidance at $2.40-2.80 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at $2.40-$2.80 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. Jabil’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $120.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.85. Jabil has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $141.38.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,567.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

