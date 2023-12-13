KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 14th. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

KNOP stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $181.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.72.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 120,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

