Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LB. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cormark lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.26.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.0 %

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$25.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.50. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.92 and a 1-year high of C$48.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

