Legato Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHD opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

