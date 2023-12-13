Legato Capital Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company.

Shares of FIX opened at $198.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.28 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

