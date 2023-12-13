Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 119.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,569,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,221,000 after purchasing an additional 33,663 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $239.38 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $351.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

