Lennar (LEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) will release its 11/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 14th. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $4.64 per share for the quarter. Lennar has set its Q4 guidance at $4.40-4.75 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance at $4.40-$4.75 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.64. Lennar has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.89.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,991,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 397,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lennar by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after acquiring an additional 323,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

