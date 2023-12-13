LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Price Performance
LL Flooring stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $96.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.03.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring
About LL Flooring
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
Featured Stories
