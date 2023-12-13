LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $96.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.03.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LL Flooring by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LL Flooring by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in LL Flooring during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

