loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Down 5.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.03. 119,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 360,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Specifically, CEO Frank Martell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 433,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,790.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 26,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $53,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,333,248 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,609 shares in the company, valued at $719,790.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60,207 shares of company stock worth $104,673 and have sold 52,481 shares worth $96,331. Insiders own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

loanDepot Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $650.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $265.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.75 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

