Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Buys 702 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 512.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.1% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 6,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4,108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $629.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $629.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $576.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.36. The firm has a market cap of $278.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.60.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

