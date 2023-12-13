Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 4.6% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SYK opened at $294.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $235.81 and a one year high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.63.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

