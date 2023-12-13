Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,486 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 7.0% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $194.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

