MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEI Pharma news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp bought 48,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 864,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,773,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 476,251 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

