Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.61 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
