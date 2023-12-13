Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.61 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

About Milestone Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 47,777 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.