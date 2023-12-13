Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Insider Michael E. Diamond Sells 1,996 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) insider Michael E. Diamond sold 1,996 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $22,095.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,154.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

MITK opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $526.11 million, a P/E ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MITK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

