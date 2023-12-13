Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) SVP Christopher H. Briggs Sells 2,287 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $24,836.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,428.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mitek Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $526.11 million, a PE ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MITK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

