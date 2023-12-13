Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 0.0% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $54,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $3,244,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

