Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.
