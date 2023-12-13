Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $3,142,941.12 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

NFLX stock opened at $463.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

