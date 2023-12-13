NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NMTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 14th. Analysts expect NeuroOne Medical Technologies to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NMTC stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on NeuroOne Medical Technologies from $3.25 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

