New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Purchased by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $954,000. Cynosure Management LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 0.4 %

NMFC opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.12.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $94.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. Analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 113.28%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

