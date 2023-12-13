Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $222.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.19. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.