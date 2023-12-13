Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,319,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $254,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after acquiring an additional 156,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,379,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $122.32 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

