NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Decreased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 94,815 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,578,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 192,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,450,000 after purchasing an additional 66,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,042 shares of company stock worth $22,208,342. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $476.57 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $458.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

