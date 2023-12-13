Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OPOF opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $28.87.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter.
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
