Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

Shares of OPOF opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $28.87.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

About Old Point Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Old Point Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 39.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.