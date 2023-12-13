Oracle Co. (ORCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on January 25th

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th.

Oracle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oracle to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Oracle Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

