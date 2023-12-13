Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5,907.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,333 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.6% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after buying an additional 5,391,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.19.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,311 shares of company stock valued at $17,763,891 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE V opened at $259.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.20 and its 200 day moving average is $239.24. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $259.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

