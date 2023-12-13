Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,425,159 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,038,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425,159 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.0% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.93% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $98,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 810,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,113 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after buying an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 528,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 131,969 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

