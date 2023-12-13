Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 27,461 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,461 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NOW opened at $716.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $717.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $617.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.