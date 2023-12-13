Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $133.62 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 724,182 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 1.4% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 3.64% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $133,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of BOND opened at $90.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

