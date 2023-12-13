Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $22.17 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2,808.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,171 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $219.96. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.22 and its 200-day moving average is $192.75.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

