Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $314.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 705,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,551 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $314,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $466.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $360.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $441.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $466.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

