Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,661.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,162 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPM opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $160.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

