PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
PED stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
