Peterson Wealth Management Buys 1,958 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Peterson Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 5.8% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,369,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,816,000 after purchasing an additional 404,517 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $66.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.