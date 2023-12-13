Peterson Wealth Management Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peterson Wealth Management trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $194.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

