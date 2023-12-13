Peterson Wealth Management Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 8.4% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $167.79.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

