Peterson Wealth Management Makes New $991,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,692 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,839,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,025,760 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $256.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.31 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

