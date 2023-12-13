Peterson Wealth Management Raises Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Peterson Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 3.1% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management owned 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $59.80.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
