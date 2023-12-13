Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

