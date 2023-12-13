Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Decreased by Analyst

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ball in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion.

BALL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Ball Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $57.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ball has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $62.14.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $390,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ball by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 834,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,517,000 after buying an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $341,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Ball by 12.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $3,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

