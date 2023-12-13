Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Lowered by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Thursday, December 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $72.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,037,427 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.