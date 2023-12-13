Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Edison International Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Edison International in a research note issued on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Edison International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $67.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Edison International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.