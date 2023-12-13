Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $3.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.32. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.57 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.05.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $117.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.65. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

