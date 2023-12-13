Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for SBA Communications Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2023

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SBA Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $12.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.59.

Read Our Latest Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $239.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.66 and its 200 day moving average is $221.83. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.05, for a total value of $1,225,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,675.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,019 shares of company stock worth $33,246,669. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 227,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,511,000 after buying an additional 139,881 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.