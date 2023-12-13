Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for SBA Communications Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SBA Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $12.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.59.

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $239.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.66 and its 200 day moving average is $221.83. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.05, for a total value of $1,225,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,675.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,019 shares of company stock worth $33,246,669. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 227,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,511,000 after buying an additional 139,881 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.