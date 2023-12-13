Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Portland General Electric Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a research note issued on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Portland General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on POR. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

