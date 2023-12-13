Quanex Building Products (NX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 10/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NX opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $753,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $753,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

