Quilter Plc Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Quilter Plc reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 80,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $155.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

