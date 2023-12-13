Quilter Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,521 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.0% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.15.

Shares of NFLX opened at $463.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

